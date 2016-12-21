Charlotte Chamber issues 'urgent call to action' on HB2

- The Charlotte Chamber issued an "urgent call to action" Wednesday afternoon for state legislators to repeal House Bill 2 after City Council voted to repeal its non-discrimination ordinance.

"This morning the Charlotte City Council approved a full and clean repeal of their non-discrimination ordinance that led to the state's approval of HB2, a bill that has caused serious economic damage to our economy and to the perception of our state," said Bob Morgan with the Charlotte Chamber.

Chamber members said it wasn't clear if enough votes exist to repeal the bill.

Related: Charlotte City Council votes to repeal non-discrimination ordinance

Wednesday city council voted 7-2 for a full repeal of the ordinance adopted February 22, 2016.

Meanwhile, the state legislature is reconvening in Raleigh to see if enough lawmakers are willing to repeal the controversial law.

Related: North Carolina lawmakers meet to discuss repeal of HB2