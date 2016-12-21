Cherryville High School teacher charged with sexual activity with a student [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Summer Sparrow Local News Cherryville High School teacher charged with sexual activity with a student The Cherryville Police Department arrested a local high school teacher Wednesday after she reportedly engaged in a sexual activity with a student.

Officers said Summer Dellinger Sparrow, 41, turned herself in to Lt. Stout with the Cherryville Police Department on an outstanding warrant for sexual activity with a student.

According to the Cherryville High School's website, Sparrow is listed as an English teacher. No word yet if the school plans on taking any disciplinary action. FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to the school for comment.

Sparrow was taken before a Magistrate at Gaston County Jail where she received a $10,000 unsecured bond. Her first appearance in court will be held at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Gaston County Courthouse.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.