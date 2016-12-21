Two CMPD officers honored for taking action during shooting of couple Local News Two CMPD officers honored for taking action during shooting of couple Two off-duty officers who jumped into action to help stop a robbery in action are being honored.

Over the weekend, a couple was shot during a robbery in the Plaza-Midwood neighborhood.

The two off-duty officers were working security at a nearby bar and heard the shots fired. That's when they leaped into action, one officer helping the victims and the other officer chasing down the suspects.

With more people heading to the Plaza-Midwood and NODA neighborhoods during the holidays, CMPD told FOX 46 Charlotte they are upping their police presence in those areas.