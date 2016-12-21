Man charged with murder after body found near Idlewild Elementary School

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a local man after the body of another man was discovered near the fence line of a neighborhood and Idlewild Elementary.

Isaiah Green, 18, has been charged with the murder of Israel Jacob Williams, 19.

Officers said Williams was pronounced dead on scene by Medic at the 7100 block of Idlewild Road. Police had responded to two calls in the area where callers said they heard multiple shots fired.

The shooting incident is not believed to have happened during regular school hours, according to police.

The suspect, Green, was located Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 at his home and was transported to police HQ where he was interviewed. Following the conversation, police charged Green with murder.

Green is now in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Fitch is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.