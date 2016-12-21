Police: 2 taken to the hospital after shot inside vehicle in Gastonia Local News Police: 2 taken to the hospital after shot inside vehicle in Gastonia Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after police said they were shot while inside their vehicle in Gastonia.

The incident occurred at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the intersection of West Airline Avenue and Gaston Avenue.

Officers said two people were shot inside a vehicle while attempting to leave the scene following an argument with another person. It's unclear at this time if the two victims and suspect knew one another.

There is no further information on the suspect at this time, police say.

Both victims were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The hospital was temporarily placed on lock-down due to this incident.

According to police, one victim is in surgery with non-life threatening injuries and the second victim has been released.