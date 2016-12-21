Pornography ad targets Facebook user Local News Pornography ad targets Facebook user A 24-year old woman said a photo from her public Facebook page was stolen to be used as a pornography advertisement -- and there's nothing authorities can do about it.

"I instantly was like, I need to do whatever I can to get this off," Madeline Gesner said.

Gesner said a former-high school friend notified her that one of her photos was being used as a porn advertisement that reads, "GET NAKED SNAP ID'S NOW!"

Gesner is fully clothed in the picture but the advertisement takes internet users to a website where they can supposedly pay to get Snapchat usernames of girls who will send nude photos and videos.

Gesner said there is no part of her on the actual site.

FOX 46 Charlotte is choosing not to name the websites listed.

The F.B.I. said there is no case, legally, for Gesner to take action -- but she might have civil options.

"Some could easily color this as outrageous conduct that transcends beyond all possible bounds of decency," attorney Alex Woodyard said.

Genser is looking into hiring an attorney as well as requesting the website to take down the ads through the North Carolina Department of Justice.