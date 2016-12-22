The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for no repeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Outgoing North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory blamed left-wing groups for scuttling an agreement that would have repealed an anti-LGBT law.

The Republican called the special session Wednesday, but it ended without approved legislation to get rid of House Bill 2.

McCrory said in a release that "bipartisan good faith agreements" were again blocked by the political left.

Gay rights groups and others who pushed for repeal blamed Republican lawmakers for failing to keep its promise to act after the Charlotte City Council repealed its ordinance.

Democrat Gov.-elect Roy Cooper says GOP leaders have broken their trust with the people of the state.