Crews battle large fire at Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club

- Multiple crews battled a large fire Thursday morning at the Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club.

Officials said the fire occurred at the ski-out lodging complex, which is located at the top of the ski mountain known as Sugar Mountain Resort.

According to those who work at the resort, Sugar Ski CC has been undergoing a complete makeover.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.

Authorities told FOX 46 Charlotte the main administrative offices and clubhouse area is what looks to be destroyed.

