Police: 2 arrested for attempted murder after beating man with claw hammer

- Two people are being held on a $1 million bond each after police said they beat a man with a claw hammer before fleeing the scene in the victim's vehicle.

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 16 at a mobile home park in the Salem area.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said the suspects, Stacy Heatley, 31, and Patricia Hunley, 57, fled the mobile home park taking the victim's truck, phone and wallet.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21 the two were arrested by Winston Salem Police Department.

Both are charged with attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, and conspire to commit felony larceny.

Heatley and Hunley are both due in court on December 28.