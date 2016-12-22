Wanted man captured after police chase, punching deputy

- A man wanted on multiple charges was captured this week after punching a Sheriff's Deputy in the face following a high-speed chase.

Christopher Lee Erwin was arrested Wednesday night, Dec. 21 at the Super 8 Motel on Bendix Drive.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Erwin faces charges of resisting a public officer, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, felonious fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, common law robbery, felony possession of a sch. II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a sch. II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the area of Rowan Mill Rd. and South Main Street.

A Sheriff's Deputy had observed a Honda civic make a quick turn at the intersection. After running the license plate number, it was determined the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended driver's license and that the license had a pickup order on it as well.

It was later determined that the driver of the vehicle was not the registered owner of the vehicle at the time of this incident.

The Sheriff's Deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused, speeding down Balfour Dr. and eventually into the woods. The vehicle wrecked into a pile of brush shortly after.

The Sheriff's Deputy got out of his patrol unit and drew his weapon, giving verbal commands for the suspect, identified as Erwin, to exit the Honda and show his hands. The deputy saw Erwin bending over the steering wheel of the vehicle and it appeared that he was reaching under the vehicle seats.

Erwin exited the Honda, but crouched down by the door as if he was hiding something. He began to move, climbing over some fallen trees that were beside where the Honda came to a stop. According to police, the deputy could see Erwin did not appear to be armed so he holstered his firearm, and drew his Taser to cover him.

When the deputy got to within 10 feet Erwin, all while still ordering him to the ground, Erwin quickly put his hands in his pockets, at which time the deputy fired his Taser. Even though the Taser did make contact, it had no effect on Erwin at all.

At this point, police said Erwin ran towards the deputy, who took the empty cartridge off his Taser and began to drive stun him in an effort to gain control of him. Although Erwin did yell once during the exchange, it appeared that the Taser again had no effect on him at all. Police said Erwin attempted to take the Taser from the deputy, and a struggle between Sheriff's Deputy and Erwin began.

Police said the deputy maintained control of his Taser with both hands while rolling over on his handgun, which was still holstered, in an effort to prevent Erwin from getting his firearm. Erwin struck the deputy on the right side of his face several times leaving the deputy momentarily stunned.

Erwin reportedly took off running towards Par Drive, while the deputy used his portable radio to advise 911 of the current situation, description of Erwin, and the direction of travel.

During a search of the Honda, a bag was located on the passenger seat that contained 21 grams of what appeared to be “crack” cocaine, a set of scales was located under the passenger seat, and a metal spoon with burn marks was also located in the vehicle.

A tow truck was called to the scene to tow the suspect vehicle, and when it was moved, a S & W 9mm handgun was located just outside of the driver’s door, where the suspect had hidden it in the brush. An NCIC check was conducted on the handgun, and it revealed that it was stolen from the Lexington, NC area back in April of this year. The handgun, drugs, and other evidence was seized and placed into evidence once the call was towed from the scene.

Erwin is currently in jail under a $125,000 secured bond.