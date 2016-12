Christmas weekend mall schedules

- Are you a last-minute shopper? Here is a list of the holiday weekend schedule for various shopping centers.

Christmas Weekend:

Charlotte Premium Outlets located at 5404 New Fashion Way

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Concord Mills located at 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

SouthPark located at 4400 Sharon Road

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, December 26: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For each center's full schedule of holiday hours, please visit premiumoutlets.com/charlotte, concordmills.com and southpark.com.