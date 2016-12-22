Virginia waiter gets surprised with 'tip bomb' Local News Virginia waiter gets surprised with 'tip bomb' A Virginia waiter is feeling the holiday spirit after receiving a “tip bomb” by a group that annually spreads its generosity during the holiday season.

- A Virginia waiter is feeling the holiday spirit after receiving a “tip bomb” by a group that annually spreads its generosity during the holiday season.

FOX 5 was there to witness the latest surprise at Kalypso’s Sports Tavern in Reston.

When Mervin Macklin showed up for his lunch shift at the restaurant, he wasn’t expecting what was left behind by his customers.

“Wow, these people are very generous,” he said. “I lost count at 600.”

In fact, the pile of cash totaled $1,040.

“I had no idea,” said restaurant owner Vicky Hadjikyriakou. “I was back in the kitchen and he said, ‘I just got tipbombed!’”

The tip bombers have pulled this off for 13 years now. They are completely anonymous and want to keep it that way. In fact, they leave before the server realizes what happened. (Watch the 2015 Tip Bomb)

“It’s not about us,” one of the unidentified tip bombers told FOX 5. “It's just more about the idea of just giving to other people, making people happy.”

It is also to inspire others to tip bomb too. The group posts their efforts on their website, tipbombs.com. They even have a tip bomb calculator to help figure it out how much you should tip bomb your server and spread the holiday cheer.

“Everyone is struggling with something,” said the tip bomber. “Even the tip bombers are struggling with things in their own lives and we just think it’s important to help others out.”

How do they pick their server? They don't. Each year, a lucky stranger working at the right restaurant at right time gets the generous tip.

“I’m very excited for him and happy for him because that's a spectacular thing to have happen right before Christmas,” said Hadjikyriakou.

“They are in the holiday spirit, I'll tell you that much,” said Macklin. “I don’t know what to say. Speechless. I’m just thankful. Thank you. Good people.”