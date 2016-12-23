Police: Man attempts to rob Subway at gunpoint

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say attempted to rob a local Subway at gunpoint.

This incident happened at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Subway located at 5009 Beatties Ford Road.

Officers say the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded property from the business but fled the scene before stealing anything.

The suspect is described as a black male about 19-years-old, approximately 5’9” tall, with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.