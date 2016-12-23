More shoppers means more security at Northlake mall, one year after Christmas Eve shooting Local News More shoppers means more security at Northlake mall, one year after Christmas Eve shooting More holiday shoppers means more security for Northlake Mall. Officials tell Fox46 Charlotte they have increased security this time of year, after the Christmas Eve shooting.

Last Christmas Eve shots rang out inside Northlake Mall. Police say 18 year old Daquan Westbrook fired at someone he was in an argument with.

Off-duty police officer Thomas Ferguson was at the mall and responded to the scene. He order Westbrook to drop his gun, but Westbrook instead pointed the gun at the officer. Ferguson then opened fire, and killed Westbrook.

Gary Nichols recalls the panic he, his wife, and hundreds of holiday shoppers faced nearly a year ago.

“We were in Dick’s when the shooting happened,” said Nichols. “So yeah it was kind of scary and we all rushed to the parking lot.”

Northlake Mall officials released this statement to Fox46 Charlotte:

“The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We work closely with our partners in local law enforcement to monitor events in the area. While our security plans are not publicized, teams are onsite 24/7. We have implemented additional measures, some of which are visible and others that are behind the scenes, to accommodate the increased foot traffic during the holidays.”

But last year’s panic has not stopped holiday shoppers.

“It is a little more exciting, you get caught in all the hustle and bustle,” says Joshua Khan.