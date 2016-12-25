UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly Christmas Day shooting in southeast Charlotte Local News UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly Christmas Day shooting in southeast Charlotte Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged Parish Huntley, 35, with his involvement in the fatal shooting of Frederick Handy.

- UPDATE: 12/27/16 (12:17 p.m.) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged Parish Huntley, 35, with his involvement in the fatal shooting of Frederick Handy.

According to police, Huntley voluntarily came to police headquarters where he was interviewed by Homicide/ADW Detectives. At the end of the interview, detectives placed Huntley under arrest for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Huntley was transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he is currently in custody.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

One man is dead following an apparent shooting incident on Christmas Day in southeast Charlotte.

The victim has been identified as Frederick Michael Handy, 33. His family has been notified of his death.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened at 6:06 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 at Hampton Creste Apartments located along the 900 block of N. Wendover Road.

Officers responded to CMC-Mercy following an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, police located Handy who was being treated for an apparent gunshot wound.

Handy was transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said initial information indicated that this incident happened on N. Wendover Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Berman is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.