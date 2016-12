CMPD: Man seriously injured after being stabbed in NoDa Local News CMPD: Man seriously injured after being stabbed in NoDa A man has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in NoDa, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident happened at 4:05 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 in the 700 block of N. Davidson Street.

Police said the man was taken to CMC-Main where he is being treated for a life-threatening stab wound.

CMPD detectives remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.