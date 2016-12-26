Police search for individuals who shot into several cars outside Charlotte nightclub Local News Police search for individuals who shot into several cars outside Charlotte nightclub Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for several people who reportedly shot into multiple cars in the parking lot of a popular Charlotte nightclub.

The incident happened at 10:23 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 at the 360 Lounge located at 7030 Smith Corners Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police located a large crowd in the parking lot. During the initial investigation police discovered the nightclub was open when the shootout occurred.

Police were told several people began shooting into at least seven cars where at least three people had been in at the time. Two businesses were also hit with gunfire. No one had been inside the shops at the time.

CMPD said one of the vehicles that was shot into was located unoccupied a few miles away in the 4600 block of Gibbon Road.

According to police, as patrons of the club were fleeing the scene, an accident happened involving two vehicles in the shopping center. One of these vehicles had been shot into, but the occupants were not hit. The other vehicle involved in the crash was later determined to be from South Carolina. The occupants of this stolen car fled the scene after the accident, police said.

About one hour later, on Dec. 25 at 11:29 p.m., CMPD said a 911 call was received from a home in the 5300 block of Nevin Road. Police said shots were fired at this location and this incident directly related to the shooting incident at 360 Lounge. An unoccupied rental car was found nearby that had been shot into multiple times.

As of 3:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 CMPD said they have not received any reports that anyone was hurt during these incidents.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.