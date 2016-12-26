Police looking for missing man last seen at Heath Springs Residential Care Center [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Jerry Roscoe Cauthen, 74 Local News Police looking for missing man last seen at Heath Springs Residential Care Center The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.

Jerry Roscoe Cauthen, 74, was last seen mid- afternoon Friday, December 23, at the Heath Springs Residential Care Center located at 614 Hart Street in Heath Springs.

Deputies said Cauthen is believed to have left the center on foot.

He is described as a white male, 5'11" tall, weighing about 160 pounds. Cauthen has gray hair and is balding on top. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red flannel shirt.

If you have seen Mr. Cauthen or have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-4136 or 803-283-3388, or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).