Police looking for missing man last seen at Heath Springs Residential Care Center

Police continue to search for missing man in Lancaster County
By: Brandon Smith, Web Staff

Posted:Dec 26 2016 11:46AM EST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 07:00PM EST

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.

Jerry Roscoe Cauthen, 74, was last seen mid- afternoon Friday, December 23, at the Heath Springs Residential Care Center located at 614 Hart Street in Heath Springs. 

Deputies said Cauthen is believed to have left the center on foot.

He is described as a white male, 5'11" tall,  weighing about 160 pounds.  Cauthen has gray hair and is balding on top. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red flannel shirt. 

If you have seen Mr. Cauthen or have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-4136 or 803-283-3388, or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

 

