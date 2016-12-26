Young girl airlifted in Salisbury crash

Posted:Dec 26 2016 05:29PM EST

Updated:Dec 26 2016 05:41PM EST

SALISBURY, NC - A young girl has been airlifted to the hospital after a serious crash involving three vehicles, according to Boston Heights Fire Department.

Fire and emergency services responded to Old Concord Road in Salisbury around 3:50 p.m.

A pickup truck was heading north and crossed the center line hitting a tractor-trailer and a Nissan SUV, according to first responders.

Three other people involved in the crash were taken to CMC-Northeast.

