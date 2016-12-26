Travelers pack some outlandish things Local News Travelers pack the darndest things You may be surprised to read the darndest things some folks pack in their bags.

You may be surprised to read the darndest things some folks pack in their bags. Try a post-apocalyptic bullet adorned gas mask. You can't make this stuff up!



That’s just one example from TSA’s online blog.



Here are some of the other things you'd think folks would know can't be taken through security.



Agents confiscated 66 firearms within a matter of a week nationwide. Most of them were loaded.



"I think everyone knows you can't take a gun on an airplane," said Andrew Ruedinger, a traveler at CLT Airport.



"It's good that they caught them, but I’m surprised people even try to go through security with that kind of stuff nowadays," said Awara Adeagbo, another traveler.



Firearms may seem clear cut while some other things are not.



Fox 46 Charlotte asked travelers, "Which one of these three items are allowed on an airplane? Christmas crackers, snow globes, or Galaxy Note 7?"



Makinde and Awara Adeagbo answered, "Christmas crackers."



"The correct answer is actually snow globes. The Christmas crackers we're talking about are the ones you pull apart and make a tiny explosion."



Makinde Adeagbo responded, "Oh! In my defense, I thought you were talking about the food."



Beyond what you pack in your bag, the TSA says you should also be careful with security on your phone.



We asked travelers, "When you're at the airport, do you use public WiFi and do you feel safe using it?"



"Typically if they offer it, we use it," said Gayelynn Ruedinger, a traveler.



"I always log on when I’m at the airport. I don't typically think about the safety," said Awara Adeagbo, another traveler.

The TSA says cyber criminals often use public WiFi to access your online accounts and personal information. They suggest never shopping or banking online while connected to a public network.