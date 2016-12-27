CMPD investigating after multiple shots fired into east Charlotte home

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an east Charlotte home after multiple shots were fired into the house early Tuesday.



The incident happened on Erskine Drive around 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. One person was inside at the time of the shooting but no injuries have been reported, according to police.



Police said the unknown suspects have not been found, but it is clear that the house was intentionally targeted.

I've seen police surrounding home where shots fired with flash lights--staying outside for now @FOX46News — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) December 27, 2016