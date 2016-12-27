CMPD investigating after multiple shots fired into east Charlotte home

Posted:Dec 27 2016 06:49AM EST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 02:46PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an east Charlotte home after multiple shots were fired into the house early Tuesday.

The incident happened on Erskine Drive around 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. One person was inside at the time of the shooting but no injuries have been reported, according to police.

Police said the unknown suspects have not been found, but it is clear that the house was intentionally targeted.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories