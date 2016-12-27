Man charged after mother found dead, daughter held captive in Iredell County Local News Man charged after mother found dead, daughter held captive in Iredell County The Iredell County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a man for the murder of a woman and holding her daughter captive.

- The Iredell County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a man for the murder of a woman and holding her daughter captive.



Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, deputies responded to Cool Springs Road for a welfare check. Deputies said the call was to check on a mother and her 14-year-old who lived at the home.



The check was made after the 14-year-old reportedly sent a text to a friend saying she needed help. A family member of the friend called police.



When deputies arrived to the home they spoke to a man who identified himself as Gary Love. Deputies asked to speak with Robin Denman and Love told them Robin and her daughter were at a funeral. He ran from the house and exited out the back door and into the area behind the home. He was soon found and taken into custody by deputies.



Deputies searched the house for anyone in need of help inside and found a woman's body concealed inside the home, who was later identified as 46-year-old Robin Denman. While the home was being secured deputies found a hysterical young girl who was identified as the 14-year-old daughter of Denman.

She told deputies she ran from the home when she heard someone pull up, not knowing it was deputies. She told them she had been tied up and held at the home by Love since Christmas Eve. She told deputies she had not seen her mother since Christmas Eve.

During the search detectives found evidence that a person had been tied up and bound.The 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Love was arrested and charged with murder and is currently being held without bond. There are indications that show one of both of the victims suffered violent sexual attacks.

Detectives are still trying to determine what other crimes happened. It is expected that Love will face additional charges.

Detectives also discovered Love had only been in North Carolina for 90 days and that he and Denman knew each other from when they both lived in New York.

Love had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence charges in Ohio and had an active protection order against him.