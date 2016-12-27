Security heightened after fights break out at malls across the U.S. [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Northlake Mall, file photo) Local News Security heightened after fights break out at malls across the U.S. The day after Christmas was chaotic for shoppers at malls across the country as a series of fights led to evacuations, several arrests and plenty of panic.

- The day after Christmas was chaotic for shoppers at malls across the country as a series of fights led to evacuations, several arrests and plenty of panic.

Police in Ohio Monday deployed pepper spray to disperse a large crowd after a fight at an upscale shopping mall in Beachwood, a Cleveland suburb. They told Fox 19 the skirmish appeared to have been organized in part on social media.

Related: Fight breaks out at Fayetteville Mall

Officers initially responded to the scene at the Beachwood Place mall for a report of shots fired. Police later confirmed that there were no gunshots. They said they took a juvenile into custody for assaulting a police officer.

More on this at FoxNews.com

Statement from Northlake Mall security in Charlotte:

"The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We work closely with our partners in local law enforcement to monitor events in the area.

While our security plans are not publicized, teams are onsite 24/7. We have implemented additional measures, some of which are visible and others that are behind the scenes, to accommodate the increased foot traffic during the holidays."