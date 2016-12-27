House speaker promises action if SC Rep. Chris Corley indicted Local News House speaker promises action if SC Rep. Chris Corley indicted South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas says he has heard about Rep. Chris Corley's domestic violence arrest and will take action if Corley is indicted.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas says he has heard about Rep. Chris Corley's domestic violence arrest and will take action if Corley is indicted.

Lucas said in a statement he will maintain the dignity of the House.

By law, Corley must be suspended from the House if indicted on a felony charge. Aiken County deputies charged the 36-year-old Republican with two felonies - first-degree criminal domestic violence and pointing a gun at a person.

Deputies say in a police report that Corley threatened to kill his wife, punched her and pointed a gun at her during an argument over infidelity Monday night at their Graniteville home.

Corley was in jail awaiting a Tuesday afternoon bond hearing.