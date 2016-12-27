House speaker promises action if SC Rep. Chris Corley indicted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas says he has heard about Rep. Chris Corley's domestic violence arrest and will take action if Corley is indicted.
Lucas said in a statement he will maintain the dignity of the House.
By law, Corley must be suspended from the House if indicted on a felony charge. Aiken County deputies charged the 36-year-old Republican with two felonies - first-degree criminal domestic violence and pointing a gun at a person.
Deputies say in a police report that Corley threatened to kill his wife, punched her and pointed a gun at her during an argument over infidelity Monday night at their Graniteville home.
Corley was in jail awaiting a Tuesday afternoon bond hearing.