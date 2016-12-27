Trooper, suspect identified after shooting incident at Gastonia store

By: Brett Baldeck, Web Staff

Posted:Dec 27 2016 06:19PM EST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 05:56AM EST

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46) - A North Carolina State Trooper and another man are in the hospital following a shooting incident at an antique shop in Gastonia. 

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 outside the B&B Antique & Artisan Mall.

According to the District Attorney, State Trooper Christopher Wade attempted to pull over a vehicle after it was discovered the driver, 31-year-old Jeremy Lewis, violated his probation. 

Authorities said Lewis took off in his vehicle and then rammed into Wade's patrol car, pinning him inside. The DA said the trooper was then forced to fire his gun. 

Both Wade and Lewis were injured and taken to the hospital. The district attorney says Lewis is expected to survive and Wade suffered non-life threatening injuries.

