Trooper, suspect identified after shooting incident at Gastonia store Local News Trooper, suspect taken to hospital after shooting incident at Gastonia store A North Carolina State Trooper and another man are in the hospital following a shooting incident at an antique shop in Gastonia.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 outside the B&B Antique & Artisan Mall.

Shooting happened just before 4:00. Police have just cordoned off larger area to investigate. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/5YXkodZyPv — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) December 27, 2016

According to the District Attorney, State Trooper Christopher Wade attempted to pull over a vehicle after it was discovered the driver, 31-year-old Jeremy Lewis, violated his probation.

Authorities said Lewis took off in his vehicle and then rammed into Wade's patrol car, pinning him inside. The DA said the trooper was then forced to fire his gun.

Both Wade and Lewis were injured and taken to the hospital. The district attorney says Lewis is expected to survive and Wade suffered non-life threatening injuries.

#UPDATE: District Attorney, who is providing media with information tonight, says injured trooper is expected to be ok. — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) December 28, 2016