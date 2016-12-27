Missing Charlotte woman found dead, police search for suspected killer [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption WANTED: Humberto Alvarez Mendoza Local News Missing Charlotte woman found dead, police search for suspected killer Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for the murder of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Police have issued warrants for Humberto Alvarez Mendoza, 44, with the murder of Nia Hantzopoulos.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, officers located a Toyota Avalon in the 13900 block of Conlan Circle. It was determined that the vehicle belonged to Hantzopoulos, who had been reported missing by family.

The vehicle was towed and processed by detectives at police headquarters.

According to CMPD, the victim, Nia Hantzopoulos, was later located deceased. FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to CMPD to clarify where Hantzopoulos' body was found. FOX 46 Charlotte was not given a direct answer.

The medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death, but police said this case is now being treated as a homicide. Her family has been notified of her death.

Detectives with the Homicide/ADW Unit said they are currently working to determine the exact incident location where this crime occurred and whether there are any witnesses.



If anyone sees or knows the whereabouts of Mendoza they are asked to immediately call 911 or contact the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at 704-336-VCAT.



This is an ongoing, active investigation.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Redfern is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.