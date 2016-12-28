Clerk: Shell Gas Station employee shoots man charging store counter Local News Clerk: Shell Gas Station employee shoots man charging store counter One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting incident at a local gas station, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Shell Gas Station located in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive.

The clerk tells FOX 46 Charlotte a man charged the counter inside the convenience store - and that's when a co-worker shot him.

Just spoke with gas station clerk who was inside Shell when co-worker shot a man charging counter. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/9L5qdE8tSM — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) December 29, 2016

Once police arrived on scene, they located the man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken by Medic to Presby.

[BREAKING] On scene of shooting at Shell Gas Station off Freedom Drive. Non-life threatening injuries. More info to come... @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/1tWOeBMkDe — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) December 29, 2016

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.