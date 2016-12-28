Clerk: Shell Gas Station employee shoots man charging store counter

By: David Sentendrey, Web Staff

Posted:Dec 28 2016 08:31PM EST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 11:09PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting incident at a local gas station, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

The shooting happened at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Shell Gas Station located in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive. 

The clerk tells FOX 46 Charlotte a man charged the counter inside the convenience store - and that's when a co-worker shot him. 

Once police arrived on scene, they located the man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken by Medic to Presby. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

