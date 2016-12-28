Man shot in the back in southeast Charlotte

- A man sustained non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the back Wednesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened off of Wendover Road in southeast Charlotte.

CMPD told FOX 46 Charlotte the victim was shot in the back and did not have a clear description of the suspect.

The suspect was able to flee the scene on foot before police arrived.

