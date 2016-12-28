Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old woman in Charlotte

- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Virginia Oates Henderson.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Henderson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Henderson is described as a black female, 5'1" tall, around 145 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress with gold trim, a gray shirt, and blue tights.

Police said she was last seen at 7708 Heatherdale Court in Charlotte. Henderson may be heading to Shelby.

Her vehicle is a silver 2010 Lexus, North Carolina license plate number YRY-9724.

Anyone with information about Virginia Oates Henderson should call Ofc.J.L. Tuttle at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.