CMPD police cruiser involved in crash in south Charlotte

Posted:Dec 29 2016 09:09AM EST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 03:06PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

Around 6:09 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, an officer responding to a robbery call was involved in a crash on I-77 SB at Arrowood Road.

His vehicle hit two other vehicles. Three people, including the officer were treated for minor injuries. Two were taken to CMC Pineville and one was taken to CMC.

 

