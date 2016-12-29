CMPD police cruiser involved in crash in south Charlotte

- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.



Around 6:09 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, an officer responding to a robbery call was involved in a crash on I-77 SB at Arrowood Road.



His vehicle hit two other vehicles. Three people, including the officer were treated for minor injuries. Two were taken to CMC Pineville and one was taken to CMC.



