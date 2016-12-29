CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.
Around 6:09 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, an officer responding to a robbery call was involved in a crash on I-77 SB at Arrowood Road.
His vehicle hit two other vehicles. Three people, including the officer were treated for minor injuries. Two were taken to CMC Pineville and one was taken to CMC.
CMPD police cruiser involved in crash in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.