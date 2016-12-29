2 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after massive apartment fire in Pineville

- Multiple crews responded to a two-alarm apartment fire Thursday in Pineville.



Firefighters were called out to the apartments located on 9411 Willow Ridge Road after callers reported flames showing from the building. The apartment complex is behind CMC-Pineville.



Pineville Firefighters tell FOX 46 Charlotte they could see billowing smoke on the way to the scene. They immediately radioed for additional manpower. Several engines from the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the scene.

Damage is extensive to multiple units. Building has been declared unsafe. pic.twitter.com/5bGyIs3Qua — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) December 29, 2016

Everyone was able escape the fire without any injuries. Multiple units were destroyed or damaged by the fire. Crews were seen going inside what was left of the building to help gather belongings for displaced residents.

Four fire departments responded with more than 40 firefighters. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but are expected to be ok.

I've been told local businesses helped out first responders today providing meals and snacks. pic.twitter.com/5dOO1uJih3 — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) December 29, 2016

The American Red Cross is assisting families who have been displaced by the fire.

Fire crews remained on scene putting out hot spots until early in the evening. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.