Precious photos saved in east Charlotte house fire Local News Precious photos saved in east Charlotte house fire Fire crews responded to a fire reported at a house Thursday in east Charlotte.

- Fire crews responded to a fire reported at a house Thursday in east Charlotte.

The fire occurred at a home located on Spring Harvest Drive.

The owner of the house told FOX 46 Charlotte they believe the blaze started in the attic.

"I saw smoke outside and I really didn't know it was our house," Diane Lutfy, homeowner said.

The homeowners were able to save some items from their house, including precious family photos.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was hurt.