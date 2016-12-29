New evidence surfaces in southeast Charlotte murder Local News New evidence surfaces in southeast Charlotte murder Take a good look at this Air Jordan 9 Anthracite shoe. This is a stock image of a piece of evidence police say could help solve the murder of Thomas Randall McDonald, 22, at Sardis Place apartments in Matthews on December 7.

Take a good look at this Air Jordan 9 Anthracite shoe. This is a stock image of a piece of evidence police say could help solve the murder of Thomas Randall McDonald, 22, at Sardis Place apartments in Matthews on December 7.

"Every day and night we go to sleep not knowing who or why. We just need closure,"said Randall’s step-sister Christina Toscano.

The Air Jordan is the only piece of evidence police say they have. Three weeks in and no leads except for a shoe left behind at the scene.

"Even though there are only a few people who may know about the murder itself, I believe there may be more people who will recognize that someone is missing a shoe they were wearing all the time. They had to explain either to their mother, girlfriend, brother or sister where their shoe went. Need to know who that is," said CMPD Detective Matt Hefner.

"We as his family and friends deserve justice and answers so we can heal. Whoever did this, it's creeping them every day and night. Please, do what's right and give us answers so we can at least have a little bit of comfort and peace,” said Toscano.

The family is putting up a $1,000 reward in addition the $5,000 through Crime Stoppers for any anonymous information that leads to the killer.

Detective Matt Hefner says he thinks the murder was random.

"Randall was a good guy. He had lots of friends. He stayed out of trouble. He was doing what everybody does. It was 6:34 at night; he was hungry and came home with dinner. This could have been anybody. It could have been anyone living here. It just so happened to be Randall that day," said Hefner.

"Whoever is out there, they have to live with themselves. I think somebody knows something. Somebody come forward and put yourself in my shoes," said Tracey Willis, Randall’s mom.

A desperate plea from a family to find their loved one's killer.

CHARLOTTE CRIME STOPPERS (704) 334-1600 ANONYMOUS