2 wanted in connection to assault on Harris Teeter employees

New photos show two people wanted in connection with attacks on two employees at a Harris Teeter.

The Union County Sheriff's Office posted pictures on their Facebook page Thursday, stating the suspects attacked two employees at the Weddington Harris Teeter on Tuesday night.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a late 1990s Ford Ranger pickup.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at (704) 283-3739.