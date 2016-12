Man wanted for armed robbery caught in Chicago Local News Man wanted for armed robbery caught in Chicago A man wanted for an armed robbery in Charlotte is now in custody in Chicago.

- A man wanted for an armed robbery in Charlotte is now in custody in Chicago.

FBI Agents arrested Corey Vega who was wanted in Charlotte for his part in an armed robbery that occurred in August.

Police said Vega was armed when he broke into a home and robbed the house.

Police arrested another suspect back in October.