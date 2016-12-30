City of Charlotte declares CLT New Year's Eve 2016 celebration an 'Extraordinary Event'

- The City of Charlotte is preparing to ring in a new year!

And with thousands of people expected to celebrate the beginning of 2017 in uptown, City Manager Marcus D. Jones has declared the CLT New Year’s Eve 2016 celebration as an "Extraordinary Event."

This declaration takes into consideration several celebrations in the center city, including events at Romare Bearden Park, the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza, as well as other nearby venues.

An Extraordinary Event is defined as a large-scale event or an event of national or international significance which might attract a significant number of people to a certain geographic area of the city.

The Extraordinary Event designation allows the city to modify its permitting process for activities such as parades and specifies particular items that are prohibited from being brought into certain boundaries of the event.

A signed copy of the Extraordinary Event declaration can be found online here.