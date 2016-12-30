Family mourns man killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate-85 Local News Family mourns man killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate-85 Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash early Friday morning on Interstate-85. One woman was rushed to the hospital.

The head-on collision occurred around 2:15 a.m. Friday, December 30 on I-85 near the Little Rock Road exit.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, Mitchell Ray Mobley, 43, died in the crash.

A woman traveling the wrong way on the interstate hit Mobley's vehicle. His girlfriend was also inside the car.

Troopers have not released the names of Mobley's passenger or the woman who had been driving the wrong way on I-85.

Troopers said Mobley's girlfriend was taken to the hospital, but is not expected to survive.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. They do believe alcohol was a factor.

This deadly crash brings the number of fatal collisions on interstates within Mecklenburg County to 19. Highway patrol says 22 people died on area interstates last year.