Health officials confirm case of tuberculosis at Rock Hill middle school

- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed a case of tuberculosis at a Rock Hill middle school.

Parents were contacted on Thursday, Dec. 22 of a possible case of TB at Castle Heights Middle School. A letter was emailed to CHMS families with additional information, guidance, and a phone number to DHEC.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, health officials said the suspected tuberculosis case was confirmed through laboratory testing.

Read the letter in full here

The DHEC's investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any questions of concerns, you're asked to please calls the Carline at 800-868-0404. For more information on TB, please visit the CDC TB website.