Warrant reveals disturbing new details in Charlotte woman's murder WANTED: Humberto Alvarez Mendoza Local News Warrant reveals disturbing new details in Charlotte woman's murder A search warrant reveals disturbing new details surrounding a man suspected of killing a Charlotte woman who was reported missing by her family earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police continue to search for Humberto Alvarez Mendoza, 44. He is charged with the murder of Nia Hantzopoulos.

Court documents show on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 officers responded to 7425 Quail Ridge Drive for reports of a missing person. Angelou Hantzopoulous, Nia's husband of 32 years, told police he had not seen his wife since Dec. 16.

Through the course of CMPD's investigation, officers determined Nia was at the Goodwill located on Johnson Road in Pineville on Dec. 16 around 11:00 a.m. Video surveillance showed her speaking with Mendoza at the store. The two also left at the same time.

The Hantzopolous family told FOX 46 Charlotte Mendoza was infatuated with her.

Detectives determined Mendoza lived at 10016 Oakrun Drive in Pineville, but with a mailing address out of Charlotte.

On Monday, Dec. 26, detectives interviewed Mendoza's roommate who said on Dec. 16 when he returned home from work around 3 p.m. he was approached by Mendoza an hour later to help carry something.

The roommate told police they went outside to a vehicle that was backed into a parking space about 15 feet from the apartment, and he helped Mendoza load a heavy object wrapped in a white sheet in the trunk of the vehicle.

The roommate told police Mendoza said it was a deer, but the roommate said his prior experience with deer hunting made him think the object was too heavy and not shaped like a deer. He also knew Mendoza did not have a vehicle, so he made note of the license plate.

