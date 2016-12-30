Armed robbery suspect ditches getaway car on I-77, causes backups Local News Armed robbery suspect ditches getaway car on I-77, causes backups Multiple police units are blocking a portion of Interstate-77 near I-485 in Huntersville Friday night as they search for a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a nearby restaurant located on Sherrill Estates Road.

Witnesses on scene told FOX 46 Charlotte the suspect drove onto the interstate and then ditched the vehicle.

Traffic is backed up on Interstate-77 in both directions as police search for the suspect.

Exclusive video sent to FOX 46 Charlotte by a viewer shows a man being arrested by police at an apartment complex located near the I-77 incident.

At this time, it's unclear if this arrest is related to the robbery and search for the suspect.

Check back for updates on this developing story.