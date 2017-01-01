Governor Roy Cooper takes oath just minutes after new year

- Just a few minutes after the new year, North Carolina's 75th Governor was sworn in. Governor Roy Cooper took the oath of office in Raleigh surrounded by a small group of friends and family.



According to his campaign, the early swearing in ceremony was needed because the transition period from Pat McCrory to Cooper was shortened due to recounts during the November election.



"I'm aware of the solemn responsibility that I've been given, and the duty that I have to uphold the Constitution. With the help of everybody here and with the help of the people of North Carolina, I will," said Governor Roy Cooper.



Locally, a lot of people are keeping their eye on the new governor. Uncertainty remains about what will happen to the I-77 toll lane project and House Bill Two.



A public inauguration ceremony will be held for Governor Roy Cooper on January 7.