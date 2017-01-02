Man shot, killed in southeast Charlotte marks first homicide of 2017

CMPD identify victim in year's first homicide
By: Brandon Smith, Web Staff

Posted:Jan 02 2017 09:56AM EST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 06:42PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in southeast Charlotte, according to homicide detectives.

The victim has been identified as Natanael Jose Rodriguez, 22. His family has been notified of his death. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were called about an assault with a deadly weapon around 12:05 a.m. in the 6500 block of Monroe Road. When officers arrived they said they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Rodriguez was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died, according to police.

Detectives believe the man knew his shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

