3 men wanted in Taqueria Express armed robbery

- Three men are wanted in connection to a reported armed robbery at an east Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident happened at 11:12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the Taqueria Express located at 6927 Albemarle Road.

Officers said the three unknown men entered the business and robbed it at gunpoint. They then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.