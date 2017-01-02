CMPD: Man robs north Charlotte Rite Aid

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a north Charlotte business over the weekend.

The incident happened at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Rite Aid located along Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Officers said an unknown man entered the Rite Aid and approached an employee, implying he had a weapon. He then demanded cash. After receiving the money, the man fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.