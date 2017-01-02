Baggage handler locked in flight's cargo hold from Charlotte to Virginia Local News Baggage handler locked in flight's cargo hold from Charlotte to Virginia A baggage handler spent a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to northern Virginia locked inside the plane's cargo hold Sunday afternoon.

At some point during United Express Flight 6060, authorities learned a person was locked in the baggage compartment while on their way to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Statement from United Express released to FOX 46 Charlotte:

"United Express flight 6060 operated by Mesa Airlines from Charlotte Douglas to Washington-Dulles (IAD) landed safely at IAD yesterday.

Once at the gate, an employee of the airline's ground handling vendor was found unharmed in the aircraft's cargo hold. We are looking into what happened."

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport to see if they wanted to make a statement regarding security concerns or worker safety. The airport declined to make a statement at this time.

The employee involved has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.