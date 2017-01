Man taken to hospital following shooting incident in Salisbury Local News Man taken to hospital following shooting incident in Salisbury One man was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident Monday afternoon in Salisbury, according to Rowan County Emergency Services.

- One man was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident Monday afternoon in Salisbury, according to Rowan County Emergency Services.

The shooting happened at 3:29 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 along the 1400 block of Filbert Street.

Salisbury police said one man was walking along Filbert Street when he was shot. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The man was transported to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center for treatment.