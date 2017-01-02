Man accused in Hantzopolous murder to be extradited back to Charlotte

Man accused in Hantzopolous murder to be extradited back to Charlotte

Posted:Jan 02 2017 06:57PM EST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 07:00PM EST

CHARLTOTE, NC (FOX 46) - The man accused of murdering a Charlotte mother is expected to be extradited to the Queen City. 

Humberto Mendoza was arrested late Friday in Myrtle Beach. He is being held in the Horry County Jail. 

Related: Family to accused killer: "It's time to turn yourself in"

Police have charged him in the murder of Nia Hantzopoulos. She disappeared before Christmas. Her body was found days later in the trunk of her car. 

There is no word on when the extradition process for Mendoza will begin. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories