Man accused in Hantzopolous murder to be extradited back to Charlotte Local News Man accused in Hantzopolous murder to be extradited back to Charlotte The man accused of murdering a Charlotte mother is expected to be extradited to the Queen City.

- The man accused of murdering a Charlotte mother is expected to be extradited to the Queen City.

Humberto Mendoza was arrested late Friday in Myrtle Beach. He is being held in the Horry County Jail.

Related: Family to accused killer: "It's time to turn yourself in"

Police have charged him in the murder of Nia Hantzopoulos. She disappeared before Christmas. Her body was found days later in the trunk of her car.

There is no word on when the extradition process for Mendoza will begin.