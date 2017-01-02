2 charged in rash of armed robberies reported in September and mid-October

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested two people in connection to a series of armed robberies reported in September and mid-October of 2016.

Olvin Rivera-Lopez, 16, and Juan Alberto Flores, 25, were charged on Monday, Jan. 2.

• On September 02, 2016, Eastway Division Officers responded Tienda La Una, located at 4832 Central Avenue, in reference to an armed robbery from business

• On September 9, 2016, at approximately 11:10 a.m., three suspects entered the La Pachuquena business, located at 7520 S. Tryon Street, and robbed the business at gunpoint

• On October 14, 2016, two suspects entered the La Villa business, located at 3045 Freedom Drive, and robbed the business at gunpoint

Information gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives in identifying Rivera-Lopez and Flores as the suspects in these three cases.

On December 30, Huntersville police notified CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit that they had arrested them in connection to a Spanish store robbery in their jurisdiction.

Additional charges are forthcoming. This is an ongoing, active investigation.

