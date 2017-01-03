Officer's 14-year-old son dies in the hospital after found shot in the head Local News Police officer's 14-year-old son dies in the hospital after shot in the head Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating after a 14-year-old was found shot in the head in a vehicle in east Charlotte Monday night.

Police say Anthony Fraizer passed away from his injuries at Carolinas Medical Center early Tuesday afternoon.

Fraizer is the son of a Kannapolis Police Officer Daniel Frazier, according to the Kannapolis Police Chief.

The call for service came in around 10:18 p.m. Monday Jan. 2. in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 900 block of Eastway Drive. When officers arrived they found Frazier with an apparent gunshot wound.

After investigating officers determined Fraizer was shot while in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive and drove to the 900 block of Eastway Drive for help.

One neighbor FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with didn't want his name or face shown but told FOX 46 Charlotte police said to him they believe this started as a robbery.

"They just said, they thought it might have been a robbery when the people came home and then I guess they shot at him and they told me this morning that the little boy got shot in the head," Finchley Drive Neighbor said.

Police describe the suspects as two black males in their early 20’s to early 30's. One of the suspects was wearing a gray hoodie and had a thin build. The second suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie and also had a thin build. One of them may have possibly had short twists. The suspects may also frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway Drive corridors.

Frazier attend Kannapolis Middle School and was a member of the eighth grade class. A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the school's track. Frazier played basketball, football and was on the school's track team.

Woody Chavis, Kannapolis Chief of Police, released the following statement:

The Kannapolis Police Department is heartbroken over the loss of one of our family members, especially as Anthony was just beginning his teenage years.

Every member, of our extended family, plays an important role in our everyday lives and is critical to ensuring we are successful in carrying out our professional duties. Our families are the backbone of our department and without them we could not survive.

We are stunned that once again a senseless tragedy has impacted the lives of our children and our officers.

May God place his protective and loving arms around Officer Daniel Frazier’s family during this time of sorrow. A special thank you to the public for all the prayers, moral support, and acts of grace which you have shown us.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information concerning the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers can remain anonymous.