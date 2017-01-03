Victim identified, suspect arrested in deadly northeast Charlotte stabbing Local News Victim identified, suspect arrested in deadly northeast Charlotte stabbing Michael Joseph Boone, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shenika Monique Simpson, 37. Her family has been notified of her death.

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning in northeast Charlotte. Officers have also charged a man with murder in the case.

Michael Joseph Boone, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shenika Monique Simpson, 37. Her family has been notified of her death.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Vancouver Drive at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 for an assault with a deadly weapon call.



When officers arrived they found Simpson with apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead by Medic.

Boone and Shenika Simpson were known to one another, according to CMPD.

Boone has been transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office where he remains in custody.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.